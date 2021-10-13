Moose hide tanning program in Houston

The Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre hosted a moose tanning workshop with Benjamin Laurie at the A Rocha Buck Creek Nature Centre. The purpose of this project was to learn how to utilize hides and learn traditional ways and current ways of tanning and prepping hides, as well as share collective knowledge and experiences while sitting around the fire and working together on the land. Jackie Maurer, the Early Years Worker said, “Many people waste this precious resource because they aren’t sure how to utilize the hide. By providing resources, teachings and hands on experience this allows more people to learn this skill.” Over a dozen participants attended and five school classes participated in 20 minute increments for hands on learning presentations throughout the day. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)