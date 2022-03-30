Money coming to school district for building improvements

Energy efficiency is the overall goal

Improvements to heating, ventilation continue at Silverthorne Elementary School. (File photo)

School District 54 is getting just over $2.1 million this year for school buses, renovations and energy efficiency upgrades at several of its schools.

Doors and windows will be redone in the main foyer of Houston Secondary, along with ventilation improvements, to reduce energy usage.

Approximately $850,000 of the $2.128 million will be spent at Silverthorne Elementary as an extensive replacement of ducts with improved heating and ventilation continues.

“This is about a $2.2 million project. Funding would only allow this to be done in two phases,” explained School District secretary-treasurer Dave Margerm.

“So this summer they are finishing off particular sections of the school that were not completed last summer.”

The work is separate from that done for the space the Beanstalk Childcare Centre now occupies.

“Renovations to the new daycare wing of Silverthorne are different funding,” said Margerm. “HVAC for the daycare wing was completed last summer.”

In Smithers, there will be upgrades to the foods/program room consisting of renovations to heating and ventilation, plumbing, electrical, flooring and wall structures.

And the district will be replacing three buses making up 10 per cent of its existing fleet.

The school district money is part of $240.5 million the province is sending to school districts for building improvements and buses.

The three buses coming to the Bulkley Valley are among 82 being bought with a total price tag of $15 million.

