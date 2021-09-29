covid

Mobile vaccination clinic in Houston

A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic was available in Houston on Sept. 21., located in front of the 7/11 off of Highway 16. Both doses of the vaccination will be mandatory to access certain businesses and services as of Oct. 24 as per the provincial government mandate. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

