Mobile clinics eyed as way to boost vaccination rates

The Northern Health Authority may soon use a mobile van traveling to locations where children might be gathered in an attempt to increase the number of youngsters getting pandemic vaccinations. (Northern Health Authority photo)

The Northern Health Authority is expanding its efforts in the Houston area to vaccinate children age 5 to 11 against COVID-19.

Based on available data to mid-January, just under 13 per cent of the estimated 395 children from 5 – 11 had received a first dose.

Of 40 geographic areas in northern B.C. used by Northern Health to track data and services, Houston sat seventh from the bottom.

There have not been many clinics in the Houston area specifically for children aged 5 – 11 and demand has not been high.

“Clinics are planned based on information about registrations and bookings – demand, in other words,” said Northern Health Authority official Eryn Collins.

“There continues to be appointment availability (unbooked appointments) in upcoming, scheduled clinics for 5-11 year olds, in Houston.”

But now the health authority has added to and also expanded age categories of some of its clinics being offered at a Coast Mountain College building it has leased to act as its vaccination centre.

While the authority still has days when it wants to vaccinate only those age 5-11, it now has other clinic days when all ages are welcomed as drop ins for either first, second or third doses.

And plans are underway to use of one three vans the authority has which can act as mobile clinics.

“We’re looking at a variety of measures for increasing uptake, including use of the mobile vaccine team (Vax Van) supporting clinics later this month with an all-ages and drop-in approach,” said Collins leading into this week’s expanded vaccination schedule.

Residents can expect to see more of a Northern Health van in the weeks ahead.

“Due to the current weather in many parts of the region, the van isn’t necessarily being used for clinics. It’s used for transport of clinic materials in those cases, and the clinic is being held in an indoor space,” said Collins of the college building.

“Previously, and as the weather improves again, the van will be used for mobile clinics.”