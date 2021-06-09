Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee, B.C. Liberal transportation critic, speaks in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV)

Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee, B.C. Liberal transportation critic, speaks in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV)

MLA Michael Lee officially enters B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Fourth candidate to lead official opposition in B.C. legislature

Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee officially begins his second bid for the B.C. Liberal leadership Wednesday evening with an online launch on Facebook.

“Join us for my virtual launch as I enter the race for B.C. Liberal leader,” Lee said in an invitation to the live broadcast, set for 7 p.m. June 9.

Lee joins former cabinet minister Kevin Falcon, who announced in a similar online event on May 17, Skeena MLA Ellis Ross and Vancouver business consultant Gavin Dew. Lee first ran for the leadership in 2017, finishing a close third as Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Andrew Wilkinson overtook him in party member voting and ultimately narrowly defeated former Surrey mayor and MP Dianne Watts.

A party vote to determine who succeeds Wilkinson as the next B.C. Liberal leader is set for Feb. 5, 2022, using the same formula of 100 points for each of the province’s 87 constituencies as the 2017 vote. The party executive has set Dec. 29 as the cutoff date to join or renew a membership and vote in the leadership contest.

Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond was named interim leader after the October 2017 election saw John Horgan’s NDP gain a majority government, takings seats from the B.C. Liberals in Surrey, Langley, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, North Vancouver, Parksville-Qualicum, Boundary-Similkameen and Vernon-Monashee.

RELATED: NDP targets Kevin Falcon as he joins B.C. Liberal contest

RELATED: Dew appeals to younger, urban voters in leadership bid

RELATED: Ellis Ross emphasizes economic development in North

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Behind the line at Fairy Creek: Inside B.C.’s old growth forest battleground
Next story
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Just Posted

Broken water main means residents of 13th Street are without water. (Houston Today photo)
Broken water main means residents are without water

Contractors to assess situation

Flags at the District of Houston administrative building were lowered last week following the news that the remains of as many as 215 children were found buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The flags were raised back up yesterday. (Houston Today photo)
Flags lowered in memory

Flags at the District of Houston administrative building were lowered last week… Continue reading

Bruce Tang- Unsplash photo
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

“Older adults in our communities continue to find themselves in vulnerable situations… Continue reading

Containers purchased through a Dungate Community Forest grant provide a pandemic safety measure for the Silverthorne breakfast and lunch program. Another grant, this one from the District of Houston, has helped with food purchases this year. (Houston Today photo)
District of Houston grant bolsters Silverthorne meal program

Students offered breakfast and lunch

Parm and Revi Klar
Breaking ground for a new business

Breaking ground for a new business in Houston

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Individuals who took Alesse birth control pills between Jan. 1, 2017, and April 30, 2019, could be eligible to take part in a class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. judge certifies class action against manufacturers of Alesse birth control pills

Two plaintiffs came before the court after becoming pregnant despite taking their Alesse birth control pills

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers not to fall for an “every child matters” orange shirt scam that is circulating from a Facebook advertisement. (Website/TeeToro)
T-shirt scammers falsely claim to support Indigenous causes, BBB warns

‘Opportunists trying to take advantage of a horrible tragedy is nothing new,” says Karla Laird

B.C.’s “community safety unit” and police raid an unlicensed cannabis store in Sooke, Oct. 27, 2019. (Tim Collins/Sooke News Mirror)
Illegal cannabis often contaminated with pesticides, B.C. study finds

Bacteria, heavy metals also present in some seized samples

The Cineplex Odeon Theatre at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto is shown on December 16, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Get out the popcorn: Some movie theatres are opening next week

Re-opening part of B.C.’s COVID restart plan

Willow, Rowan and Monkey (camp names) wrestled through the complex issues of civil disobedience and protesting logging when each of them feels very pro forestry — except for old-growth. They’d just come back from a night operation of building hard blocks at a blockade. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Behind the line at Fairy Creek: Inside B.C.’s old growth forest battleground

There’s surprising activity happening behind the lines at the Fairy Creek old-growth protest sites

Salmon Arm ICBC Service centre. Lachlan Labere/ Salmon Arm Observer
Backlog: New drivers travel from as far as Prince Rupert for road test in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm man unable to get his road test until late November in Kelowna

Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee, B.C. Liberal transportation critic, speaks in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV)
MLA Michael Lee officially enters B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Fourth candidate to lead official opposition in B.C. legislature

FILE. (Pxhere.com)
Manager must pay ex-employee $33K after sexual assault on cruise ship: B.C Human Rights Tribunal

Employee, manager worked for a carpet installation company based in B.C. at the time

Most Read