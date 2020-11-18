Missing Prince George woman sought here

Denise Nicole Mortimer is 27 years old

Denise Nicole Mortimer. (Photo courtesy the RCMP)

The mother of a Prince George woman missing for more than two months now believes she could be in the Houston area.

That’s because Denise Nicole Mortimer, 27, phoned a relative nearly three weeks ago asking for a ride from Houston back to Prince George, says mother Debbie Mortimer.

Denise, who struggles with addiction, has been known to go off before but not for this lengthy period of time.

“She owes a lot of money to a lot of people and when that happens she just leaves,” said Debbie.

“Then when she gets into a bind, she calls,” Debbie added.

Debbie hasn’t seen her daughter in person since Sept. 2 and had a message from her Sept. 12 that she was doing OK. But since then, other than the phone call to the relative requesting a ride from Houston back to Prince George, she hasn’t been heard of.

Debbie added that Denise may be reluctant to make contact with people with people to whom she owes money.

“She could be in Houston in a position where she is hard to find,” the mother continued. “This time it could even be worse.”

Debbie added that there’s an outstanding warrant for Denise and because of that, could be avoiding police.

Debbie describes Denise as easy-going and easy to get along with.

She had been living at home during the summer after leaving a treatment centre down south.

“She had been doing really well, helping us out and then all of a sudden, she’s not doing well,” said Debbie.

Denise was reported missing to Prince George RCMP in mid-October and despite extensive efforts, police have not been able to locate her.

Denise frequents downtown Prince George and is known to travel to Vanderhoof on occasion, police said. She is not believed to have access to a vehicle.

She’s 155 centimetres (five feet, one inch) tall, weighs 50 kilograms (110 pounds), has green eyes and has brown hair which could be dyed blonde.

Corporal Craig Douglass of the Prince George RCMP said that while officers could not discuss all the avenues being investigated, there has been a follow up on the information provided by her mother.

“We can confirm that Houston RCMP have been notified and have been checking their area as well as speaking to persons in the community,” he said.

If you have any information about Denise Nicole Mortimer or where she might be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.

– 30 –

