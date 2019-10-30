Missing person search continues

Houston RCMP continue to search for Laureen Fabian, 69, who was last seen on Monday October 28, 2019 as she departed her rural Houston home at around 12:30 p.m. for a hike.

“The ground search remains very active in the Buck Flats Road area and has included the use of RCMP canine teams alongside search and rescue crews,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP, in a statement released just after noon today.

“The ground search for signs of Laureen has also been supported from the air by a search and rescue aircraft.”

O’Donaghey said the investigation remains active and ongoing, being led by Houston RCMP, as investigators speak with the missing woman’s neighbours, family members and associates.

RCMP would like to remind anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Laureen Fabian is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.