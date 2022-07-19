Image of Taggar wearing toque. (Terrace RCMP)

Image of Taggar wearing toque. (Terrace RCMP)

MISSING PERSON: Police seek help finding Jaswinder Taggar

Taggar was last seen on the morning of July 17

Terrace RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Jaswinder Taggar, whose whereabouts are unknown.

Taggar is described as a 5’1 tall, 59-year-old South Asian woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Taggar was last seen on the morning of July 17 in the family home and appeared to be in good health at the time.

She is believed to be without her wallet, cell phone or identification. The family reports that this is out of character and are concerned for her well-being.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and efforts to locate her have been so far unsuccessful. If you have any information about Taggar, or where she might be, contact the Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
michael.willcock@terracestandard.com

missing person

Previous story
National avian flu outbreak launches B.C. bird feeder safety debate
Next story
B.C. Attorney General David Eby expected to announce NDP leadership bid

Just Posted

RCMP seek witnesses to July 16 fatal highway accident near Houston. (File photo)
RCMP probe fatal road accident west of Houston

Image of Taggar’s face and shoulders. (Terrace RCMP)
MISSING PERSON: Police seek help finding Jaswinder Taggar

Coastal GasLink pipeline near Parsnip River crossing in northern B.C., February 2022. The province of B.C. has signed a compliance agreement with CGL to protect the waterways along the pipeline route. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. signs compliance agreement with Coastal GasLink to protect waterways along pipeline

Unite Here Local 40 has been ordered to pay Civeo Corporation $500,000 for defamatory statements against the company. (Civeo Photo)
Unite Here Local 40 ordered to pay Civeo $500,000 for defamation