Missing man sought by Houston RCMP

Leon Sinclair is missing and was last seen in Houston. (Photo courtesy the RCMP)

Houston RCMP are looking for a man who was last seen a year ago but who was first reported as missing to police by family on Oct. 26.

Leon Benjamin Sinclair was last reported as being seen at Aurora Towing & Heavy Haul Ltd.’s yard in Houston.

Police, in a release, said Sinclair used to live within the Fish River area of Manitoba but has not been seen there for a long time.

“His last known phone number has been deactivated since January 2022. There was some indication that he did live in the Yukon but left the area some time ago,” the release added.

Sinclair is described as an Indigenous person who is 56 years old and is five feet nine inches high, weighing 181 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Sinclair usually wears jeans, t-shirts and leather loafers.

Those who have seen Sinclair or know where he might be are asked to contact the Houston RCMP at 250-845-2202.