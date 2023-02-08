Missing man Leon Sinclair is now officially on the RCMP wanted list. (Photo courtesy the RCMP)

Missing man Leon Sinclair is now officially on the RCMP wanted list. (Photo courtesy the RCMP)

Missing man now wanted by RCMP

Leon Sinclair reported to have been in Prince Rupert and Terrace

A man first reported as missing and then said to be avoiding police is now being sought on a series of warrants outside of B.C.

Leon Sinclair was first reported by family as missing from the Houston area last October, sparking a search that lead to reported sighting in the Prince Rupert area and then more reports of sightings in the Terrace area.

“RCMP continue to investigate the whereabouts of Leon Sinclair who may also be using the alias of Evan Sinclair or Evan Leon,” Terrace RCMP indicated in a Jan 25 release.

“Although some people in Terrace say they believe they have seen him, police have not been able to confirm the sightings and say it is possible that he has moved on to a new location.”

Terrace RCMP say Sinclair, if spotted, should not be approached but to report any sightings, paying close attention to the date, time, location, physical appearance and clothing to provide a description.

Sinclair is originally from Manitoba. When reporting him missing, family said they had had no contact with him since September 2021.

Sinclair is described as a 56-year-old Indigenous man who is five feet nine inches tall, weighing 181 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray hair and a scar at the corner of his left eye.

