Jan Stelmaszyk had been keeping family updated through social media posts on Instagram. SUBMITTED PHOTO

'Missing' B.C. man posts on Instagram saying he and son are safe in Italy

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik were reported missing in Port Alberni this week

A Vancouver Island man has taken to social media to claim he and his son are safe after they were reported missing Thursday.

Family of Jan Stelmaszyk and his three-year-old son, Matt Bartnik, reported the pair missing to Port Alberni after not hearing from them for four days.

Stelmaszyk, 35, and his son were believed to be camping somewhere on Vancouver Island, police said Thursday, and had been keeping loves ones updated about the trip through posts on Instagram.

However, in a post to his social media account Friday, Stelmaszyk claimed the pair were in Arco, Italy.

“OMG!!! I just woke up to realize me and my son are ‘missing.’ That ‘some family members’ are ‘concerned’ about where we are and that I haven’t posted anything on social media for a couple of days,” he wrote in a post accompanying a photo with his son sitting next to an unidentified child.

Stelmaszyk called the missing persons report “#fakenews.”

RCMP have not yet responded to a request for comment.

