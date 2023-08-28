Minimal weekend growth for Walroy Lake wildfire in north Kelowna

The temperature is expected to reach 32C on Aug. 28, which may cause fire activity to increase

Devastating from a burn home caused by the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna, Aug. 24, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

The Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna continues to be held and is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries.

The blaze, which is a part of the Grouse Complex wildfire is now 733 hectares large, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

On the night of August 17, hundreds of people watched from the shores of downtown Kelowna as the McDougall Creek wildfire burned bright, sending embers flying across the lake. The Walroy Lake wildfire lit and began to grow in north Kelowna at approximately 10 p.m.

In Kelowna, four properties were damaged as a result of the fire, with another three properties damaged in Lake Country.

Less than 200 properties have been damaged on the west side of the lake. However, the number of structures damaged by the blaze remains unknown at this time as numerous structures may be present on a single property.

All evacuation orders have been lifted in Kelowna but several properties remain on evacuation alert and can be viewed on the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre Operations (EOC) website.

The public is reminded to be cautious and aware of active wildfires and to never enter or fly drones in an area where an active wildfire is burning.

As smoke cover lifts, fire activity and behaviour is expected to increase this afternoon. The temperature today is expected to reach 32C.

Firefighters are now removing structural protection equipment on buildings on the east side of the Grouse Complex, which includes the Walroy Lake and Clarke Creek Fires.

Additionally, fire fighting equipment from the East Division is being re-allocated to other parts of the Grouse Complex.

The EOC will hold a regional wildfire update at 10 a.m.

READ MORE: VIDEO: McDougall Creek wildfire continues to grow in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Large police presence on Byrns Road in Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023City of West KelownaKelownaLake CountryOkanagan