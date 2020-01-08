Millworkers receiving early retirement letters

Part of provincial aid program announced last year

Millworkers who applied for early retirement bridging payments arising from a provincial aid package announced last year began receiving letters the end of December informing them if they’ve met the criteria.

More than 600 applications were received by millworkers from around the province who want to take advantage of the program intended to bridge any gap by retiring now until they qualify for regular pension benefits.

Exactly how many millworkers might be eligible isn’t known but the provincial government does say an aid program announced last year stands to benefit approximately 3,000 workers affected by permanent or temporary mill closures.

Workers at Canfor in Houston have been idled by a series of temporary closures beginning in late 2018 followed by a Friday closure as of last October.

The mill opened this week after a two-week extended Christmas shutdown.

As of the end of 2019, there have been four permanent mill closures, affecting between 500 to 700 workers and 13 indefinite closures affecting around 1,000 workers, indicates the province.

Depending upon a worker’s individual situation, up to $75,000 could be available if deciding to retire earlier than otherwise planned.

The intent is also to creating vacancies that provide an opportunity for a younger worker to remain in the workforce.

A worker who decides to retire early must be at least 55 years of age and has worked in a B.C. mill for the last two consecutive years and have been affected by closures since May 2019.

The worker must also agree to permanently vacate his or her position, give up seniority and not return to work in a B.C. forestry job for at least 18 months.

The retirement must also not create a skills shortage at the worker’s place of employment.

While the province said $40 million has been commited to early retirement payments, the dollar value is to be cost shared between it and participating companies.

As of late 2019, however, no cost sharing agreement has been settled between the province and companies.

Additonally, the province has set aside money for skills training of affected workers.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Just Posted

B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en lands

Wet’suwet’en call for international week of solidarity on the anniversary of protester arrests

Frosty the cowboy

Frosty the cowboy is all dolled up wearing a cowboy hat. Last… Continue reading

Road hockey on Boxing Day in Houston

It was -7 Celsius on Boxing Day in Houston but that didn’t… Continue reading

District keeps up pressure to expand community forest

But province so far has rejected the idea

District looks to stimulate industry

Staffers working on tax exemption bylaw

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

Lightning rout Canucks 9-2 to end Vancouver’s 7-game win streak

Carter Verhaeghe his first career hat trick for Bolts

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw says it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Dog killed in fall from Vancouver highrise, sparking SPCA probe

Australian Shepherd died on impact

PHOTO: CN Rail train derails near Kitwanga

Company says no dangerous goods involved

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Social enterprises eligible for $100,000 through Prince George Community Foundation

Organizations in northern B.C., Haida Gwaii and the Cariboo are eligible to receive funds through PGCF

Most Read