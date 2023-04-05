Mill closure brings on period of uncertainty

It’ll be June before Canfor decides if it will build new facility

The last log to go through Canfor’s sawmill in Houston was processed March 31 and the mill’s operations are now being wound down. (Houston Today file photo)

The last log went through the Canfor mill March 31, resulting in the first layoffs and first of a series of operational closures at the mill which has been the community’s largest direct and indirect employer.

Planer operations will continue into April until the accumulated inventory is taken care after which the facility and property will be taken care of by a small number of employees.

Canfor first announced the closure the end of January, citing market conditions, high operating costs and an uncertain fibre supply as primary reasons.

It also announced the closure of its Chetwynd sawmill and pellet plant the same day. Earlier, Canfor pulp workers in Prince George were also told they were losing their jobs.

The phased-in closure in Houston also marks the beginning of a period of uncertainty because why Canfor says it wants to build a new mill better suited to processing logs and better able to withstand downturns in lumber demand, it won’t be making that decision until June.

And should Canfor decide to build a new mill, its construction is scheduled to take as long as two years.

Canfor’s woodlands employees aren’t being affected as the company intends to keep logging wood under the licence it has and selling to other processing facilities.

Leading up to the closure, Canfor has had an office on-site and has been seeking to match its local employees with job openings at its operations elsewhere for those wishing to move.

A provincial early retirement program in which the province and Canfor are providing money up until an employee’s regular pension income comes into effect has also been taking applications from qualifying workers.

While Canfor itself has been matching employees with jobs elsewhere, other companies have also been looking to fill employment gaps of their own.

The Houston and District Chamber of Commerce is also hosting a careers fair April 15 to better connect those looking for employment with those looking for employees.

There will also be information on education and training and establishing a person’s own business.

The continuing operation of the pellet plant adjacent to the sawmill is uncertain as operator and part owner Drax, a world-wide bio-energy producer and user based in England, has yet to indicate its plans. Canfor and the Witset First Nation are also part owners of the plant.

With hundreds now about to be unemployed Skeena – Bulkley Valley NDP MP Taylor Bachrach has asked the federal government to step in with a job creation program.

He’s also asked the federal government to extend employment insurance benefits to affected workers.

“The B.C. government is already on the ground, working with the people of Houston to find solutions. We need the federal government to step up and play a role as well,” said Bachrach.