Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

Trump’s former lawyer has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia.

Cohen made a surprise appearance Thursday in a New York courtroom to enter the plea.

RELATED: Trump denies wrongdoing, says Cohen is making up stories

He admitted making false statements in 2017 to a Senate intelligence committee about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Cohen said he lied about the timing of the tower negotiations and other details to be consistent with Trump’s “political message.”

In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to other federal charges involving his taxi businesses, bank fraud and his campaign work for Trump.

RELATED: With new Justice official, fate of Russia probe in question

One of the prosecutors working with Special Counsel Robert Mueller was present in the courtroom.

Cohen has been co-operating with Mueller’s probe.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
World eyes trade tension as Trudeau arrives at high-drama G20 summit
Next story
Canada sanctions Saudis linked to Khashoggi killing

Just Posted

Public input wanted on salmon management

Engagement sessions part of strategy put forth by new Wild Salmon Advisory Council

CT scanner ‘paused’ after council denies variance

Northern Health warned CT scanner may not come if variance on off-site works denied.

Northern Health investigates racist posts of possible employee

Facebook comments call for segregated health authorities

Terrace resident wins MP Nathan Cullen’s ‘Create Your Canada’ contest

Banning single-use packaging could soon become federal law

B.C. First Nations are owed massive debts after fighting to save homes from wildfires

First Nations affected by Elephant Hill, Shovel Lake fires still not reimbursed thousands of dollars

VIDEO: Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Inquest jury makes five recommendations into B.C. RCMP spokesman’s death

All five recommendations into Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre’s death involve mental health

Two girls forced to cover up with jerseys at B.C. elementary school

Parents at the South Surrey school are questioning actions taken by staff, which included a ‘discussion’ about appropriate dress code

Municipal flag ranking project sparks controversy in Tofino

Artist Roy Henry Vickers claims he never gave district permission to use the image.

Deck the halls, not your head: How to safely use a ladder

WorkSafeBC has plenty of tips when decorating your home for the holidays

Dog banned from B.C. dog park for ‘excessive’ barking, running

John Levesque, 67, and his dog Cameron, were banned from the Uplands Dog Off-leash Park in Langley.

DOMESTIC SILENCE: Parents of Surrey gangsters won’t speak up

There’s blatant obstruction of police investigations but other cases just make you scratch your head

B.C. drug users fight stigma through new video series

The multi-part series from ANKORS is meant to align with the goals of the Nelson Fentanyl Task Force

VIDEO: High security at Chinese VIP gambler’s rural B.C. compound

Reportedly millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles, art and weapons at 11-acre property

Most Read