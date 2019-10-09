Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams, Nisga’a and Haisla commit to fight climate change internationally as the four nations sign an MOU while attending the World Indigenous Business Forum in Vancouver. (Ashley Wadhwani, Black Press)

Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams, Nisga’a and Haisla commit to fight climate change internationally

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative

Four first nations groups on B.C.’s north coast are taking the fight on climate change to the international stage.

On Wednesday, the leadership of the Coast Tsimshian — Lax Kw’alaams Band and Metlakatla First Nation, — the Haisla Nation and the Nisga’a Nation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on climate change, creating the Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative (FNCCI).

“The reality is that Canada can make a much greater impact on climate change by displacing coal with B.C. LNG in Japan and China than we could if new LNG projects weren’t to proceed. Our Nations want to support the reduction of GHGs as much as possible and displacing coal with B.C. LNG can make a major contribution,” said Harold Leighton, chief councilor, Metlakatla First Nation.

The four nations signed the MOU while attending the World Indigenous Business Forum in Vancouver.

The four nations agreed to collaborate on achieving their shared vision of implementing a First Nation climate policy framework at both levels of government, to mitigate climate change on a global level.

“Our community members are all concerned about climate change – we see its effects in our own backyards. We need to make a serious impact. Local initiatives that reduce emissions in B.C. by a few million tonnes per year are worthy goals, b gut they are not enough. We need to take action locally and globally,” said Eva Clayton, President, Nisga’a Nation.

The nations believe a major focus of all climate policy frameworks should be the displacement of coal-fired generation in the most polluting jurisdictions of the world with gas products from British Columbia – gas that has the lowest carbon footprint of any produced in the world.

“Our Nations are committed to working collaboratively with each other, with federal and provincial governments, with other First Nations, with energy project developers and with environmental organizations to get the policy framework right and to help plan and construct the electrification infrastructure to deliver new sources of renewable electricity to the region,” said John Helin, Mayor, Lax Kw’alaams Band.

They also believe that some of the credit for the reduction in global greenhouse gases (GHGs) should be transferred to Canada from countries who receive the natural gas via Internationally Transferable Mitigation Outcomes as enabled under Article 6 of the Paris Accord.

“We could eliminate more than all the GHGs produced in B.C. in one year (64 million tonnes) if we used the gas from a single electrified medium-to-large LNG plant to replace coal-fired generation in Asia. We are very pleased to know that this kind of displacement is a key objective of Shell’s LNG Canada project: the world needs more of this and so do our communities,” said Crystal Smith, Chief Councilor, Haisla Nation.

British Columbia gas products will be delivered by and through First Nations territories and businesses in a manner that maintains the highest environmental standards while contributing to First Nations economic self-determination and the alleviation of poverty.

READ MORE: Historic agreement signed between First Nations, governments for PNW monitoring committee

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
