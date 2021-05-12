Mental health checks proving valuable

Police officer and nurse team up each week

File photo

A weekly shift in which a Houston RCMP officer and a Northern Health psychiatric nurse team up to conduct mental health checks is proving its worth, says the officer in command of the RCMP detachment here.

Begun as a pilot project more than half a year ago, Sgt. Mark Smaill says that while it may still be too early to place a statistical value on the checks, reports from his officers indicate there are positive outcomes.

“We are making those contacts with people in the community,” said Smaill who also spoke to the District of Houston council last month about the weekly checks.

And the results are enough that Smaill is moving the effort from a pilot stage to a regular part of the detachment’s duties.

The every-Thursday checks are meant to connect with people as to their well-being, provide information as needed and offer assistance in providing services available through the Houston Health Centre or other agencies.

On average, the officer and nurse check in with seven people each Thursday.

“They’ll also, for instance, go through the mall to see who is there and visit local agencies,” Smaill said. ”It all really depends on the week. They can respond to referrals or be called to situations.

In a practical sense, connecting with people before there is a situation is far better than dealing with one as it unfolds, said Smaill.

“As the only agency in a smaller community that is 24-7, we are called upon at all hours. We’re often the only ones who can then respond,” said Smaill.

“While we do respond, often people’s needs are really complex whether it be an addiction of self-medication,” he said in adding that officers do not have the kind of training that’s often required.

“Having the expertise of a nurse, by being proactive, is then invaluable,” Smaill continued.

At times, depending upon the situation and the time of day, members may be required to transport a person to Burns Lake or Smithers and must stay with a person until they receive the required care. It’s a circumstance that can take up hours of an officer’s time and anything police can do that reduces that demand of time is worthwhile.

Prior to the pilot project launch last year, police communicated with health care workers informally and as needed, a circumstance that then prompted a more defined approach in dealing with mental health in the community, said Smaill.

Houston mayor Shane Brienen welcomed the partnership of the RCMP and Northern Health in providing a service that’s beneficial to the community.

He wondered if the concept of combined RCMP and psychiatric nurse checks happens in other small communities and suggested the local experience could be used elsewhere.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Experts now predict 33.6% rise in B.C. home sales for 2021

Just Posted

Parking time is to be limited in one spot on 9th. (Houston Today photo)
District seeks grant to update bylaws

And decides on 15-minute parking

Bench installation on 9th Street is another sign the project is nearing completion. (Houston Today photo)
Progress being made on 9th Street finish

District aiming for June completion

File photo
Mental health checks proving valuable

Police officer and nurse team up each week

The two billboards for the Cow Moose Sign project arrived in Topley last week with Justin Cradock, owner of Pitbull Trucking Ltd. and the area is now getting prepared for installation. (Dan Simmons photo/Houston Today)
Cow Moose sign project billboards arrive in Topley

Two billboards for the Cow Moose Sign project have arrived in Topley… Continue reading

File photo
Snow clearing changes would cost money, survey finds

Council being asked to give direction

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

Two-year-old Kashius Weme rides at the Steve Smith Memorial Bike Park in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 11. The youngster’s precocious bike-riding ability is already attracting cycle sponsors. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
2-year-old B.C. bike rider already attracting cycle sponsors

Nanaimo’s Kashius Weme has a knack for extreme cycle sports

Keith MacIntyre - BC Libertarian
Penticton’s Keith MacIntyre new leader of the B.C. Libertarian Party

The Penticton businessman was voted in by members of the party on May 8

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a 'person of interest' in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.
Man sought in suspicious Kootenay death found in Lake Country

Philip Toner is a person of interest in the death of Brenda Ware

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reported to 287 mental health calls between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 1. (Black Press files)
‘It’s not the police’s responsibility to deal with mental health calls’: Vernon RCMP

RCMP remind public to take care of mental health and well-being, while better solutions are sought

Thompson Rivers University campus is in Kamloops, B.C. (KTW file photo)
Thompson Rivers the 1st B.C. university to supply free menstrual products

The university will offer the products this September

Fraser Health is using ‘targeted’ vaccination clinics in high-risk areas of the Lower Mainland. (Fraser Health photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decrease continues, 515 new cases Tuesday

426 seriously ill people in hospital, up from 415 Monday

The site of Sunfest, Laketown Ranch, will be open for camping this summer. (Citizen file)
Sunfest country music bash won’t be shining on B.C. in 2021

Annual Vancouver Island Festival cancelled due to COVID-19, along with Laketown Shakedown

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation elected chief councillor Moses Martin, who was also Chantel Moore’s grandfather, speaks to media in Port Alberni on Aug. 16, 2020, during a visit from NDP leader Jagmeet Singh following the police shooting of Chantel Moore. (Elena Rardon photo)
Mother of 2 shot by police in critical condition, says B.C. First Nation chief

Community ‘devastated’ by third member of 1,150-person Vancouver Island nation shot in less than a year

Most Read