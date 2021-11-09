Memorial plaques stolen from two parks

No decision has been made yet on how to replace 19 memorial brass plaques stolen from two District of Houston parks.

The plaques were discovered missing from Steelhead Park and Newgard Park Oct. 27 by the District’s interim operations manager and their theft reported to the RCMP and the District’s insurance company.

The insurance company has since said the replacement cost of the plaques is covered and that the deductible is $2,500 with the estimated total cost of replacement being approximately $18,500.

But the plaque provider has also told the District that stainless steel or black granite plaques might be considered as substitutes as both are considered less valuable for resale by thieves.

“Council agreed to install stainless steel plaques if the alternative material is covered by insurance,” said District of Houston corporate services officer Holly Brown of next steps to be taken leading to an eventual decision.

Based on background information provided by Brown to council, the District established a donations policy as far back as 2007 so that residents can donate the cost of a tree, bench, picnic table or other community fixture and that a plaque honouring a person of their choosing would be included within the donation.

Under that policy, the disposition of the donated item is at the discretion of the District after 10 years and that it is up to the donor to contact the District after that period to inquire about the status of the item.

The Steelhead Park stolen plaques were donated to remember or note the BV Cruisers, Byman, Stanyer, Perossa,Donald McEwen, Harry Hagman, George Carroll and Houston Secondary School twice.

The stolen plaques by the church were donated in the names of Joan Wilson and the McInnes Sisters.

At Newgard Park, the stolen plaques were donated in the names of Lee and Nora, Lundberg, John Riley, Corrie Groot, Will Cardinal, Evelyn Lavallie, Fred Lavallie and Dale Lavallie.

