Memorial event held in Houston

A gathering was held Feb. 14 and hosted by the Dze L’Kant Friendship Centre to remember and honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls and two-spirited people and to support their families. Similar events were held across the region. (Dze L’ant Friendship Centre photo/Houston Today)
