Meet greet in Houston

Conservative candidate Claire Rattee held a meet and greet last week in Houston at Brewstirs Cafe. Rattee was available from 2 – 4 p.m. to answer question from local residents. The Conservative candidate was recently under fire for human skull gift. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

