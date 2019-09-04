McKilligan Road or Knockholt Road?

Work continues on the $600,000 project to build turning lanes where McKilligan Road intersects with Hwy16 east of Houston. There’ll be a westbound left-turn lane and an eastbound right-turn lane, along with more lights for improved visibility.

The turning lanes will mean safer conditions for large vehicles that need time to slow down before turning at the intersection to the regional landfill. Work should be finished this month.

An unrelated issue has also been raised by residents who live close to this road stating that road name had been changed from Knockholt Road to McKilligan Road. The Houston Today asked the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure if the road name had been changed. Carl Lutz, District Manager, Bulkley-Stikine commented, “Research has indicated that McKilligan Road name has not been changed from Knockholt Road. Ministry staff have confirmed with the resident inquiring on road name change that our records do not indicate the road name has been changed and asked resident to provide records that would indicate something different. We will continue to work with local residents on this.”

If anyone does have any information on the original name of this road please contact the Houston Today at 250-845-2890 or email newsroom@houston-today.com