Mayor pumped about approaching construction season

Says there’s renewed optimism in the community

Mayor Shane Brienen

Houston mayor Shane Brienen’s says he’s looking forward to a busy construction season now that spring weather is approaching.

Not only is the District of Houston itself readying for highly visible projects, other organizations and businesses are planning their own.

“Some of that was being planned last year and then the pandemic happened,” said Brienen in recounting what is to take place here this year.

One of those delayed projects from last year is a six-plex unit at the Houston Seniors Housing Society’s Pleasant Valley Village property on 11th.

This will be the fourth six-plex at that location and will help meet address an acknowledged shortage of senior housing options in the community.

At the same time, the Houston Christian School is seeking the District’s approval for a variance permit allowing it to add two classrooms to its building.

Both the seniors housing project and the school project are good news, said Brienen.

“I think it’s an expression of optimism,” he said as each project addresses a need within the younger and senior citizen population of the community.

On the highway, construction is to start on a gas bar and convenience store combination that will sell Esso products.

A development permit was granted months ago and the District now has granted a building permit for the location on the vacant lot across from Tim Hortons.

“I think we’re making good progress from 2014 when the [West Fraser] sawmill closed down and really affected us,” said Brienen.

Losing one of the area’s two major employers resulted in job losses, a hit to the local economy and a reduction in the District’s tax income.

For the District itself, the 9th Street improvement project, part of the District’s longterm effort to revitalize and rehabilitate the downtown area, is to be completed this year and the District is going ahead with the completion of works on Hwy16 to place utility lines underground, add better lighting and provide sidewalks.

Both represent the District’s commitment to providing services and amenities to attract new businesses and residents and then keep them in the area, said Brienen.

