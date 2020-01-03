Margaret Duncan, 56-years old is missing in Fort St. James. (RCMP photo)

Missing person in Fort St. James

Margaret Duncan went missing on Dec. 31.

Fort St. James RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a resident.

Margaret Duncan went missing on Dec. 31, 2019 and was last seen in downtown Fort St. James, stated a Jan. 3 news release.

Duncan is described as:

• First Nations female

• 56-years old

• 5 ft 3 inches tall (160 cm)

• 115 lbs (52 kg)

• grey hair

• brown eyes

She was last seen wearing eye-glasses, blue jeans, a bluish grey jacket and an old faded light purple boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Margaret Duncan is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Buck tangled up in toboggan gets rescued by B.C. conservation officers
Next story
‘Millions of sparks’: Weather raises Australia’s fire danger

Just Posted

Cancelled flights, avalanche warnings for North Coast regions

North Coast winter storm warning in effect

Injunction granted vs. opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

B.C. Supreme Court grants interlocutory order following protests by Wet’suwet’en First Nation

First baby of 2020 arrives in Northern Health

Baby Aubrey Nellis was born at University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George

UPDATE: Izaiah Loring family says young man missing since Boxing Day has been found

No details have been released; family requests privacy

TC Energy to sell a 65% equity interest in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Once deal is done, Coastal GasLink will secure financing with a syndicate of banks

VIDEO: Buck tangled up in toboggan gets rescued by B.C. conservation officers

After being tranquillized the deer was safely freed from his predicament without injury

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

Missing person in Fort St. James

Margaret Duncan went missing on Dec. 31.

Victoria researcher finds ‘holy grail’ of killer whales

Encounter marks farthest south Type D orcas have been spotted

Killing of Iranian general sparks concerns for safety of Canadian troops

The U.S. has announced it’s sending nearly 3,000 more troops to the Mideast

B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

A decline in housing prices has prompted the government to lower the threshold to qualify

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

Wildlife group wants body cams on B.C. conservation officers after 4,300 bears killed in 8 years

B.C.’s conservation officers have killed roughly 4,300 black bears and 160 grizzly bears since 2011

Draw tonight for record $70-million lotto jackpot in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Most Read