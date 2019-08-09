The Houston Snowmobile Club is one of the beneficiaries of the Dungate Community Forest’s community donations program, providing assistance for renovations for the club’s Telkwa Range Cabin. (Photos courtesy Dungate Community Forest)

Many benefit from Dungate Community Forest donations

Organization takes assistance applications year round

Founded in 2008, the Dungate Community Forest has established an annual community donations program through profits derived from its logging activities.

There’s no application deadline date and requests for donations are considered year around.

Foundation chair Steven Wright says a number of factors come into play when evaluating an application for financial assistance.

Those factors include the applying group’s own contributions of material or labour, he said.

Dungate Community Grant application forms can be requested by emailing dungatecomfor@houston.ca.

Below are the Dungate Community Forest donations for the year to date.

Silverthorne – Breakfast/Lunch program $500.00

Silverthorne – Sleigh Ride $500.00

ARocha – Fish hatchery $15,000.00

Happy Gang – Seniors Activity Prizes $1,500.00

Houston Commumity Services – Computers $2,867.20

Twain Sullivan Elementary School – Gr 7 New Aiyansh Year-end trip $500.00

Twain Sullivan Elementary School – Lunch program $500.00

Houston Secondary School – Lunch program $500.00

Miranda Rodway – HCS Scholarship $750.00

Houston Secondary Safe Grad – Fence/gate $500.00

Houston Figure Skating Club – Computer $1,307.77

PV Horse Club – May Long Barrel Races $2,000.00

Houston Snowmobile Club – Telkwa Range Cabin $5,000.00

Houston Secondary – Biology Field Trip $1,200.00

Houston Loggers Sports $8,000.00

Taken together, the 2019 year to date total is $40,624.97

 

A Rocha’s Buck Creek hatchery is just one of the many groups to receive financial assistance from the Dungate Community Forest. A well for the fish culture activities, a new chiller to keep the salmon at the right temperature and some parking lot landscaping were the result. Pictured here is hatchery volunteer Phyllis Wiebe on coho release day last month. (Cindy Verbeek photo)

