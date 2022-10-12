Amanda Todd’s mother, Carol Todd, leaves the New Westminster Law Courts in New Westminster, B.C. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Dutch national Aydin Coban returns to a B.C. Supreme Court courtroom as his multi-day sentencing for child sexploitation resumes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Amanda Todd’s mother, Carol Todd, leaves the New Westminster Law Courts in New Westminster, B.C. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Dutch national Aydin Coban returns to a B.C. Supreme Court courtroom as his multi-day sentencing for child sexploitation resumes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Man who sextorted B.C. teen Amanda Todd needs sentence to fit harm he caused: Crown

Crown asking for a 12-year sentence for the Dutch man convicted in case

A Crown attorney says a man who repeatedly sent pornographic photos and videos of a British Columbia teen to other children and adults deserves a sentence that reflects the harm he caused.

Louise Kenworthy told a sentencing hearing in B.C. Supreme Court that Aydin Coban took pleasure in telling Amanda Todd he would ruin her life if she did not provide more material.

Todd died by suicide on Oct. 10, 2012, at age 15, and the court has heard her mother tried to breathe life into her as she lay dying in her bedroom.

Kenworthy is asking for a 12-year sentence for the Dutch man, to be served after his nearly 11-year prison term handed to him for similar extortion inflicted on dozens of youth in the Netherlands.

Coban was convicted in August of multiple offences in the Todd case, including extortion and harassment for an unrelenting online attack aimed at the teen from Port Coquitlam.

His defence lawyer plans to ask that any Canadian punishment be served at the same time as Coban completes his Dutch term.

RELATED: Sentencing to begin for Dutch man linked to death of B.C. teen Amanda Todd

Law and justicesexual harassment

Previous story
Chilliwack school board hopeful suing fellow candidate for calling her ‘a striptease artist’
Next story
Scientist calls for better monitoring of steep slopes after landslide near Prince Rupert

Just Posted

A landslide on Sept. 1 deposited 15 to 25 million cubic metres of debris into the upper Ecstall River in northwest B.C. (Photo: SkeenaWild Conservation Trust/Facebook)
Scientist calls for better monitoring of steep slopes after landslide near Prince Rupert

Floodwaters cover Ray Chipeniuk’s driveway near Smithers, B.C. in this 2018 handout photo. Lawyers for the British Columbia government have agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit by Chipeniuk and his wife whose property flooded after a third of the forest in the surrounding watershed was cut down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ray Chipeniuk *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C. agrees to pay $300,000 to Smithers couple who say logging flooded their property

The team at Houston Link To Learning were working diligently to prepare a roast beef Thanksgiving lunch for seniors and Houston recipients. Many meals were also packed up and delivered to senior residents who could not come and enjoy the lunch. The Houston Legion shuttle vehicle was used. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today) 
Thanksgiving lunch in Houston

Dr. Ohdoh
A better treatment program for COPD is now available in Houston