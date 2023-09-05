A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on January 9, 2021. Vancouver Police say two people have been charged in what they say was a “brazen and violent” home invasion Aug. 24, 2023 that left a grandmother injured and nine teens “badly shaken.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on January 9, 2021. Vancouver Police say two people have been charged in what they say was a “brazen and violent” home invasion Aug. 24, 2023 that left a grandmother injured and nine teens “badly shaken.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man, teen charged in ‘violent’ Vancouver home invasion that left grandma injured

17-year-old from Vancouver was also apprehended, but later released

Two people have been charged in what Vancouver Police say was a “brazen and violent” home invasion last month that left a grandmother injured and nine teens “badly shaken.”

Just before midnight on Aug. 24, two people forced their way into an East Vancouver home near Rupert Street and East 2nd Avenue. There was an 89-year-old grandmother and a group of teens in the home at the time. The grandmother and one of the teens were injured.

Vancouver Police Sgt. Steve Addison said the suspects fled the home in a vehicle with a third person, but they were quickly apprehended. Two of them are facing charges.

Vancouver resident Isaiah Castro, 24, has been charged with break and enter, robbery with a firearm, assault causing bodily harm, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

A 16-year-old from Surrey, who cannot be identified because of his age, is facing charges of break and enter, robbery with a firearm, assault causing bodily harm and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A 17-year-old from Vancouver, who also can’t be named, was released from custody on an undertaking pending his next court appearance.

Addison said investigators believe the two charged suspects may have targeted the wrong home or were possibly looking for someone who wasn’t there.

“Instead of finding their intended target, the home invasion suspects encountered a house full of people who became innocent victims.”

Vancouver police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Freedom Convoy trial gets underway in Ottawa
Next story
Climate change feed billion-dollar global invasive species problem

Just Posted

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s fire damage tops 2 million hectares

A Camosun College program is giving automotive technicians the skills the need to work on electric vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)
QUIZ: In celebration of workers

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross enjoys a bike ride on Sept. 16, 2020. Almost a year later, a cycling accident would result in short-term memory loss, prompting him to seek community support to recall recent events. (Peter Versteege photo)
B.C. MLA Ellis Ross suffers memory loss following bike incident

Quesnel & District 4-H got $8,000 from Four Rivers’ community support fund to support the purchase of new project penning for the 4-H pigs. ( Four Rivers Co-op/ Facebook) Quesnel & District 4-H got $8,000 from Four Rivers’ community support fund to support the purchase of new project penning for the 4-H pigs. ( Four Rivers Co-op/ Facebook)
Four Rivers Co-op announces 14 northern B.C. organizations as recipients of community fund