Man sought in supicious incident in Houston

Reported to have jumped out of bushes, followed young man

Houston RCMP are looking for information that can lead them to a man reported as acting suspiciously shortly after 5 p.m. on Nov. 11.

That’s following a report of a man jumping out of some bushes in the Mountainview Drive area and running toward a young man walking along the sidewalk near the top of the staircase to Jamie Baxter Park.

“The young man ran across the street and up the short trail leading to Pearson Road and was followed by the suspect for a short period,” a Houston RCMP statement indicated.

“The young man went directly to his home and reported this to his parents who then notified police. The young man was not harmed.”

Police patrolled the area but did not find anyone matching the description of the suspect who is described as approximately 5”10’ and wearing a dark hoodie, dark sweatpants, and Nike running shoes, white with black sole.

“We are hoping the public can provide information to further our investigation said.” said Cst. Connor Hall of the Houston RCMP.

Information is welcome by calling the Houston RCMP at (250) 845-2204.