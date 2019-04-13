Man lights cars on fire along Edmonton street, tackled by Good Samaritan in Hawaiian shirt

Edmontonians enjoying a night on the town Friday were given more than they bargained for when an arsonist damaged 13 vehicles while walking along a busy street.

A three-minute video posted to online forum Reddit shows some of the shocking incident, followed by a civilian takedown, along the city’s popular Whyte Avenue.

In videos taken by witnesses, a man dressed in all black with a red gasoline jug can be seen walking down the street while pouring the gas on various vehicles before lighting them on fire.

The video posted to Reddit shows the man walking across the street after pouring gasoline on a red SUV with a driver inside, who is waiting to turn left. After flames ignite on the SUV’s hood, the driver continues to turn left and it’s unclear if the fire was immediately extinguished.

The man then drops his backpack and the jerry can and walks away into a neary Starbucks where he is taken down by a man in a Hawaiian shirt. The video ends with police officers appearing to arrest the man.

Reports from police indicate that no one was injured.

Black Press Media has reached out to the police for further details, including if any charges have been laid.

More to come.

