The suspect’s vehicle was found burning on Longhill Road. (Karen Hill - Capital News)

The suspect’s vehicle was found burning on Longhill Road. (Karen Hill - Capital News)

Man rushed to hospital following afternoon shooting in Kelowna

One man was rushed to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

Mounties are investigating after a man was shot in Kelowna on Monday afternoon (March 29).

Several officers responded to the Burtch Road area after reports of gunfire came in around 12:30 p.m. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot behind Global Fitness and Dakoda’s Sports Bar and Grill. He was transported to Kelowna General Hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

A resident of a neighbouring apartment building said she heard the shots ring out, initially thinking they were fireworks.

“I saw three people running… jumping over cars, over cars. And then it was quiet for about ten minutes.”

Witnesses told police they saw a man fleeing the scene in a grey or silver car. That car was found burning on Longhill Road shortly after. Fire crews responded to the area to douse the blaze.

As of 2 p.m., RCMP officers remain at both scenes. Police have blocked traffic from accessing Burtch Road.

Police are asking anyone with information or who saw the incident to come forward and call the detachment at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is one of four recent violent incidents being investigated by RCMP in the Central Okanagan.

On March 21, a man was shot dead in West Kelowna near a strip mall on Highway 97. That same day, a woman was seriously injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Kelowna.

One week later, eight people were injured in a mass stabbing in a rural area near Kelowna early in the morning on March 28.

READ: More than one year later, Kelowna RCMP releases identity of Upper Mission homicide victim

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Shooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
30 cases of fraud since COVID tests became mandatory to enter Canada: CBSA
Next story
B.C. Realtor starts GoFundMe for survivors of sexual assault

Just Posted

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Quesnel Search and Rescue say missing boy found

Search efforts to find Luke, age 12, were concentrated in the Hixon area

Williams Lake Stampede Association has announced the cancellation of this year’s Stampede due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2021 Williams Lake Stampede cancelled for second year in a row

“We’d hoped the health restrictions would have lightened up, but they haven’t,” said WLSA president

Black Press Media file photo
COVID-19 vaccine appointments open for general public in Houston

Northern Health is now taking COVID-19 vaccination first dose appointments for all… Continue reading

Claremont’s Troy Patterson started an online petition last month calling for construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline to stop. The petition now has over 23,000 signatures. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. teen’s petition to stop Coastal GasLink pipeline garners over 23,000 signatures

Greater Victoria student worried about potential impact on Great Bear Rainforest, marine life

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Bush party stabbing near Kelowna injured 8 people, 2 teens in serious condition

A suspect has been released from police custody without charge pending further investigation

The BC Bus North funding is extended to permit the transportation service to run through until March 31, 2022 to 39 communities across Northern B.C. announced the Ministry of Transportation on March 29. (B.C. Transit photo)
BC Bus North to extend service to 2022

Northern BC bus service has provided more than 13,000 rides since June 2018

Statistics Canada’s offices in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Hate crimes in Canada rose in 2019, setting the scene for COVID-induced spike

Police-reported hate crimes in 2019 were the second-highest reported since 2009

A family embraces at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Motive in fatal North Vancouver library stabbing unclear; suspect had outstanding warrants

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, did not know any of the victims, who range from 22 to 78 years old

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Alberta Health Services is running out of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that it had been making available to younger people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under-55s

Issue caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine is called vaccine-induced pro-thrombotic immune thrombocytopenia

Dr. Jeannette Armstrong, associate professor of Indigenous Studies at UBCO, helped designed the new degree program. (University of British Columbia Okanagan)
Canada’s first Indigenous language degree to be offered at UBC Okanagan

The goal of the program is to increase the number of fluent Nsyilxcn speakers

Shambhala Music Festival is postponed until next summer. Photo: Submitted
Kootenays’ Shambhala electronic music festival postponed to 2022

It’s the second straight year Shambhala Music Festival has been pushed back

FILE – Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports more than 2,500 COVID cases over the weekend as variants continue to spread

Just under half the cases were in Fraser Health

Most Read