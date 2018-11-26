The injured snowmobiler was taken to a local cabin in the Trapper Mountain area until medical services arrived. (Contibuted photo)

Man rescued from Terrace area mountain after snowmobile injury

Helicopter used to transport snowmobiler from Trapper Mountain over the weekend

A man is in hospital after injuring his back while snowmobiling in the Trapper Mountain area east of Terrace over the weekend.

He was taken to a local cabin until medical assistance arrived.

Three Terrace Search and Rescue technicians responded to a call from Emergency Health Services (EHS) and boarded a BK117 Great Slave Helicopters medical transportation helicopter, arriving on scene within minutes of leaving the Northwest Regional Airport.

Great Slave Helicopters arrived five years ago and offered a new partnership to SAR, who then began a long process of equipment fundraising and training to reestablish the emergency service.

READ MORE: Search and rescue approved to deploy trained helicopter response teams

Once on scene, the injured man was treated and loaded onto the helicopter with assistance from other snowmobilers. The BK117’s rear entry doors made it easy to load the stretcher onto the helicopter with minimal disruption to the patient, says Terrace SAR president Dwayne Sheppard.

At the airport, the snowmobiler was handed over to EHS for further treatment.

READ MORE: Terrace hiker survives fall from cliff

More to come.

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The BK117’s rear entry doors made it easy to load the stretcher onto the helicopter with minimal disruption to the patient. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Senators to resume debate on postal legislation after taking a day to reflect
Next story
Staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

Just Posted

LNG pipeline hiring as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs resist

As Coastal GasLink holds open houses with contractors, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs stand opposed.

Lighting up Houston

Houston residents came out in full force to help celebrate the annual… Continue reading

RDBN wants flexibility with additional dwellings on farmland

There is a new bill meant to avoid building extra homes on farmland.

206 homes for Indigenous people in the North Coast and Skeena region

B.C. government plans to build more than 280 homes across nine communities in the north

Man rescued from Terrace area mountain after snowmobile injury

Helicopter used to transport snowmobiler from Trapper Mountain over the weekend

VIDEO: NASA says it has landed a spacecraft on Mars

It is NASA’s eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings

UNBC researchers spearhead $1.3M Indigenous health care project

Initiative seeks to employ more Indigenous health care professionals, create ‘culturally safe’ environment

NHL player Carcillo speaks out on alleged hazing experience

Daniel Carcillo took to Twitter to talk about his time on the Sarnia Sting

Young girl killed by Christmas parade float in Nova Scotia

The four-year-old was said to be ‘full of love and life’

Okanagan Olympian chosen as honourary Team B.C. captain

Justin Kripps has been chosen as the Team B.C. honorary captain for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Man killed Calgary woman, daughter because girlfriend broke up with him: Crown

A trial began today for a man accused of killing a Calgary woman and her five-year-old daughter in July 2016.

RCMP spokesman’s PTSD tied to Robert Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Pierre Lemaitre had been face of RCMP after Robert Dziekanski’s Taser-inflicted death at YVR in 2007

Politicians promise help for GM workers; stress that saving plant hopeless

General Motors will close its production plant in Oshawa, Ont., along with four facilities in the U.S. as part of a global reorganization that will see the company focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs.

VIDEO: GM to close Oshawa plant, four U.S. plants in massive reorganization push

Company to focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs

Most Read