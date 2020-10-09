Man killed in motor vehicle accident

Discovered on the North Road this morning

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 50s following a single vehicle accident outside of Houston.

On October 9, 2020 shortly before 8 a.m., Houston RCMP received a report from a commercial truck operator who came across a collision scene just past the 30 kilometer mark of North Road, also known as Michelle Bay Forest Service Road.

Emergency first responders called to the scene discovered the man who was declared deceased at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions for most of the day so investigators could fully examine the scene.

A specially trained collision scene investigator with the RCMP Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services (ICARS) was called in to aid in the still ongoing investigation, report RCMP.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204.

