Man faces charges following firearms discharge

A Prince George man was scheduled to be in court yesterday answering to seven charges following a complaint made to Houston RCMP that shots were fired at a residence in the 3200 Block of Park Lane the early afternoon of Dec. 3.

Sakanisin “Scotty” Charlie-Tom, 30, was arrested the same day in what police believe was a targeted incident with the parties involved being known to each other.

“The firearm that is believed to have been used in the offence has been located and seized by police,” said RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson.

Charlie-Tom, who was was the immediate focus of police in searching for a suspect, remained in custody leading up to his scheduled court appearance.

He has been charged with:

– assault with a weapon

– pointing a firearm at another person regardless if it was loaded or unloaded

– possessing a weapon when prohibited from doing so

– uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm

– break and enter

– carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or prohibited ammunition

– Possessing a weapon or an imitation of a weapon or a prohibited device for a purpose dangerous to the public peace

Police said they did determine a weapon had been discharged inside the Park Lane residence.

Leading up to the arrest, Charlie-Tom was described by police as armed and dangerous.