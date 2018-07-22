Man dead, woman in critical condition after stabbing in Quesnel

A 32-year-old man turned himself in to local RCMP Saturday, where he remains in custody

A 48-year-old man is dead and a 52-year-old woman has serious injuries after Quesnel RCMP received a report that multiple individuals had been stabbed on Saturday (July 21) over the city’s annual Billy Barker Days festival weekend.

Police attended a residence on Hilborn Road off Highway 97 on Saturday afternoon, where they found the victims.

The woman was transported to hospital, and remains in critical condition.

A 32-year-old man later turned himself in to the Quesnel RCMP detachment. He was arrested and remains in custody.

The North District Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate. Police can confirm that they are not looking for any other suspects and that the suspect and victims were known to each other.

No names have been released and police say no further information is available at this time.

