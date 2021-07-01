Man dead after fight at church in Trail, suspect at large

Police looking for witnesses and surveillance footage in connection with the incident

One man is dead following an apparent altercation outside of a church in Trail, according to police.

Police say that just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, frontline officers were called to reports of an unconscious and injured man found outside of a gas station in the 800-block of Victoria Street.

Despite life-saving efforts, the 40-year-old Trail man died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Witnesses at the scene reported there had been an altercation at a nearby church between the victim and another man, who was known to him. The male suspect fled on foot prior to police arrival and has not yet been located.

Anyone with information, include video surveillance, is being asked to contact RCMP.

“We understand the concern that the suspect has not been located, however we want to reassure you that this incident appears to have been an isolated incident between parties known to each other, and we do not believe there is any on-going risk to the general public,” Staff-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a statement.

