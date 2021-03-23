The courthouse in Nelson, B.C., where Alex Willness was refused bail on March 22. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Man charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty police officer denied bail in Nelson

Alex Willness remains in custody after March 7 arrest

Judge Robert Brown denied bail to Alex Willness in Nelson provincial court on Monday.

Willness has been in custody since March 7 when he was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of off-duty Abbotsford police officer Allan Young in Nelson last July.

Willness, 26, appeared in court by video link.

The evidence presented at the bail hearing and the judge’s reasons for his decision are protected by a publication ban and therefore cannot be reported. Such bans are often imposed by the court at bail hearings to ensure that the evidence given does not prejudice a possible future trial.

The manslaughter charge against Willness has not been proven in court. His next appearance date is March 30.

Most Read