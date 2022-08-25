A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an incident on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Vancouver police say a man has been charged over a series of attacks last week in two neighbourhoods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an incident on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Vancouver police say a man has been charged over a series of attacks last week in two neighbourhoods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man charged over four attacks in two Vancouver neighbourhoods

54-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries during an alleged home invasion

Police say a man has been charged over a series of attacks in two Vancouver neighbourhoods.

Three people who were walking last Thursday on the west side of the city were each allegedly attacked within about two hours.

They include a 70-year-old man who police say was tackled to the ground, a 33-year-old woman who was punched in the face and a 23-year-old woman police say had been stabbed.

Officers say in a news release there was a fourth attack early Saturday when a 54-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries during an alleged home invasion on the city’s east side.

Sgt. Steve Addison says a suspect was arrested nearby and officers found evidence linking him to the previous attacks.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of break and enter.

CrimeVancouver

