(VPD)

(VPD)

Man charged more than 30 years after teen girl sexually assaulted in Vancouver

Joseph Richardson charged with sexual assault, assault, uttering threats, forcible confinement, theft

A man is facing multiple charges more than 30 years after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Vancouver.

On Tuesday (Nov. 2), police announced that Joseph Richardson, 55, has been charged with sexual assault, assault, uttering threats, forcible confinement and theft under $5,000 in connection to the assault. The charges are connected to a Feb. 16, 1989 assault where a teenage girl was pulled into a car early that morning and sexually assaulted.

Const. Tania Visintin said that police reopened the case in 2017 after they received new information.

“We assigned a team of investigators to re-examine this case, and that team managed to identify a suspect,” Visintin said.

Richardson was arrested last month in Ottawa and remains in custody.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
Man pleads guilty to smuggling 200 kg of meth across U.S. border into Abbotsford
Next story
Accused vows to represent himself in double murder of B.C. father and son

Just Posted

houston
Road conditions in the Houston area

Gitanmaax chief councillor Tracey Woods is seen here reading out the band’s decision to the social workers who had come to take back a six-year-old girl from the reserve on Oct. 17. ( Git’luuhl’um’hetxwit/ Facebook)
Judge rules against provincial ministry’s appeal to remove Gitanmaax minor from community

Adeana Young with her husband and four children at home during federal election night on Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo courtesy Adeana Young)
Housing horror story from Haida Gwaii: Former federal Green Party candidate at risk of homelessness

Chief Dsta’hyl (Adam Gagnon) stands atop a Coastal GasLink excavator at the company’s worksite near Houston on Oct 27. (Facebook video screenshot)
2 more arrests at Coastal GasLink pipeline worksite near Houston