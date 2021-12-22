Man charged in shots fired incident remains in custody

A Prince George man facing seven charges relating to the discharge of a firearm made a court appearance last week and has another one scheduled in Smithers Jan. 12 to fix a date for a trial.
Sakanisin “Scotty” Charlie-Tom, 30, was arrested Dec. 3, the same day in what police believe was a targeted incident with the parties involved being known to each other.
Police also say a weapon has been seized as part of the investigation after responding to a shots fired complaint at a resident in the 3200 Block of Park Lane the early afternoon of Dec. 3.
Charlie-Tom, who was was the immediate focus of police in searching for a suspect, was in custody leading up to his court appearance last week and remains in custody now.
He has been charged with:
– assault with a weapon
– pointing a firearm at another person regardless if it was loaded or unloaded
– possessing a weapon when prohibited from doing so
– uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm
– break and enter
– carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or prohibited ammunition
– Possessing a weapon or an imitation of a weapon or a prohibited device for a purpose dangerous to the public peace