Man charged in shots fired incident remains in custody

He’ll be back in court next month

A Prince George man facing seven charges relating to the discharge of a firearm made a court appearance last week and has another one scheduled in Smithers Jan. 12 to fix a date for a trial.

Sakanisin “Scotty” Charlie-Tom, 30, was arrested Dec. 3, the same day in what police believe was a targeted incident with the parties involved being known to each other.

Police also say a weapon has been seized as part of the investigation after responding to a shots fired complaint at a resident in the 3200 Block of Park Lane the early afternoon of Dec. 3.

Charlie-Tom, who was was the immediate focus of police in searching for a suspect, was in custody leading up to his court appearance last week and remains in custody now.

He has been charged with:

– assault with a weapon

– pointing a firearm at another person regardless if it was loaded or unloaded

– possessing a weapon when prohibited from doing so

– uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm

– break and enter

– carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or prohibited ammunition

– Possessing a weapon or an imitation of a weapon or a prohibited device for a purpose dangerous to the public peace