Man arrested in connection to 2021 homicide of Port Moody woman Trina Hunt

Hunt, who was 48 years old at the time of her disappearance, was last seen on Jan. 18, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection to the homicide of Trina Hunt, whose body was found in Hope three months after she went missing from her Port Moody home.

Port Moody police say the man was arrested around 4 p.m. Friday (June 3). As charges have not been laid at this time, the identity of the suspect has not been released.

Hunt, who was 48 years old at the time of her disappearance, was last seen on Jan. 18, 2021.

Her remains were found three months later south of Silver Creek.

