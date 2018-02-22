Man Arrested after report of Sexual Assault

On Feb. 16, 2018 Smithers RCMP received a report of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred at a remote property west of Smithers.

An adult woman was assaulted, physically and sexually and held against her will for a period of time, before she was eventually taken to a friend’s home. It was then that the police were called.

With the help of the woman, police were able to go to the property where an adult male, matching the description given to the police, was arrested without incident.

Kevin Larry Dunseath, 55-years-old, has been charged with the following: Sexual Assault Contrary to Section 272(2)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada, Overcome resistance by attempting to choke suffocate contrary to Section 246(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada, Forcible Confinement contrary to section 279(2) of the Criminal Code of Canada, Obstruct Police officer contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Dunseath has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to make his next court appearance Feb. 28, 2018 in provincial court in Smithers. Dunseath also had outstanding warrants in Alberta. These warrants were extended to British Columbia and will be addressed during this court process.

Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court
Crowns asks for more time in case of Victoria man charged with double murder of young sisters

