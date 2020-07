Smithers RCMP calling it a tragic accident at this point but are continuing to investigate

A 23-year-old man has died after being struck by a train on July 13.

The crash happened on the tracks near Slack Road at around 3:45 a.m.

Smithers RCMP Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie said it appears to be accidental in nature.

“It seems to be a really tragic accident at this point but certainly we are investigating all avenues and are doing a through all investigation,” he said.

The RCMP and the BC Coroner’s Service are continuing their investigation.