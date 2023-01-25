Making your yard attractive

Curt Gesch from Quick was the guest speaker at the Buck Creek Canfor Hatchery and Nature Centre on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. There were six people in attendance learning how to make their yards attractive to wildlife. For example what trees and flowers in your yard to attract and give safe haven to wildlife such as chipmunks, owls, hawks, various birds and weasels. Gesch said, “I don’t just have a garden, I live in a garden.” His knowledge and practice has created an environment where he doesn’t have to leave his home to witness wild life and their behaviours. Gesch was the first speaker in a line up of eight for more sessions – Knowing Nature Speaking Series. CN Rail has generously donated funding for these sessions. The speakers will be monthly until November 2023 with the summer months being skipped. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)