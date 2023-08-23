Charrine Lace was careful to let participants know how to correctly and safely harvest the quills as to not damage the hollow quills or get painfully pricked by the guard hairs. Charrine shared that porcupines were caught in snares on trap lines and hung by their feet. This was the best positioning to harvest all the quills whilst still in the bush before returning home. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Making porcupine jewellery

On Aug. 18 the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre as part off the youth summer programming, teens learned how to de-quill a porcupine hide and use the quills to make jewellery. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

 

The guard hairs and the quills that are harvested are for specific details. On male headdresses called Roaches the guard hairs are used. While the quills are threaded with jewelry wire and beads to make earrings and decorate baskets. A workshop using the guard hairs and the quills will be held in the fall at the Dze L K'Ant Friendship Centre.( Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

