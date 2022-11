Houston Christian School Grade 11 class helped their 2023 grads with setting up lights for the Chamber of Commerce Light Up event. The event is on Nov. 25. It’s a way for groups to make extra money. The Christian school will use these funds for their grad celebrations.(L-R) Ari Marie, Evangelene, Haley, Melody, Chandler, Aaron and Thomas.

(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)