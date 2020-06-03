Two Hwy16 resurfacing projects have been announced for the Houston and Smithers areas. (Contributed photo)

Major paving projects announced

Extends west of Smithers to east of Houston

More than 90 kilometres of Hwy16 is going to be resurfaced in the Houston and Smithers areas at a cost of $7.5 million, the provincial transportation and infrastructure ministy has announced.

The Houston project of 68 kilometres begins at Wakefield Road east of Smithers extending through Houston, minus the stretch that goes through the community and ends at 6 Mile Hill west of Burns Lake.

The Smithers project of 26.6 kilometres begins at Nouch Road west of Smithers, minus the section that goes through the town, ending at Fort Telkwa.

Side roads in and around the Smithers area are included.

Both projects are part of $350 million worth of highway resurfacing within northern B.C.

Work is to start in the coming weeks with the ministry saying provincial health order guidance is to be followed to minimize risks of COVID-19 transmission.

“Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, such as sore throat, fever, sneezing or coughing will be directed to self-isolate at home for at least 10 days,” the ministry has indicated.

These two projects are in addition to a $15 million improvement of Hwy16 at 6 Mile Hill 40 kilometres west of Burns Lake.

A contractor there will construct a two-kilometre westbound passing lane, extending the eastbound passing lane by 400 metres and improve the entry and exit lanes at the 6 Mile Summit brake check and chain off areas.

Once construction work starts at this location, motorists will see some traffic delays until the completion of the project next year.

– With files from Priyanka Ketkar.

