There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, says Natural Resources Canada, after an earthquake hit off Vancouver Island late Friday night. (Twitter John Cassidy/@earthquakeguy)

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake reported off Vancouver Island

The quake struck 146 km west of Port Alice at 11:33 p.m.

An earthquake hit off Vancouver Island late Friday night, according to Natural Resources Canada.

The 4.5 magnitude quake struck 146 km west of Port Alice at 11:33 p.m. Nov.30.

John Cassidy, an earthquake seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, says the quake is “likely related to the ongoing sequence of earthquakes that began on Oct. 21 with three M6.5-6.8 events.”

There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, says Natural Resources Canada.

RELATED: VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

RELATED: Vancouver Island homeowners buy more earthquake insurance than the rest of B.C.

It is a great reminder to get prepared. Prepared BC has resources to help including a Household Preparedness Guide and a Household Emergency Plan.

Help Natural Resources Canada improve their earthquake hazard map by reporting it here.

 

