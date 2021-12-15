Lunch, other activities on Houston Link to Learning’s Christmas list

Houston Link to Learning is adjusting its December schedule so as to accommodate a full range of Christmas-related activities.

“We have lots going on for Christmas this year. As we are still under the public health order, it’s a little different again this year, but still lots of good things,” says manager Marian Ells.

Tomorrow is a key day as it is providing a take out Christmas lunch for anyone in the community that would like one with pickup from Link to Learning’s building beginning at 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

December 16 is also the day for a free delivery for seniors of the Christmas lunch and, says Ells, “thanks to a fabulous volunteer, a goody bag.”

“If anyone knows a senior that would enjoy this please call us and register them for a delivery. We will have a crew of volunteers that day delivering to the seniors in the community,” she added.

Information on Dec. 16’s events can be had at 250-845-2727.

Families with children 0 to 8 years can register their child for a goody bag through Link to Learning’s ‘Stories with Santa’ program. Collection of the bags is at the same time as the Christmas lunch.

“The actual ‘Stories with Santa’ will be on line on our ‘Houston Family Resource’ Facebook page and will be available at 1 p.m. and anytime after that,” said Ells.

”We are very grateful that Santa is taking the time out of his busy schedule to read some stories!”

As far as Link to Learning’s regular programs, its bi-weekly recipe bag program, that would normally be ready tomorrow, is delayed until Dec. 20.

The food kitchen program that is usually twice weekly will operate as usual Dec. 20 and the next kitchen date will be Dec. 30.

“After that we will be back to normal every Monday and Thursday, excluding statutory holidays,” said Ells.