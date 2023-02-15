Lovely lunch with perks

In these times of economic hardship the local soup kitchen, Love by The Bowl, offers a hot lunch and dessert every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Feb. 8 a delicious plate of porcupine meatballs and Caesar salad was served. The community paramedics were present also to do simple checks like taking blood pressure and oxygen levels. This is a bi-monthly service to help elevate the pressure on other health care professionals such as doctors, nurses, and dietitians. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
