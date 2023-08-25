Lots of Lake Country residents heading home as Clarke Creek wildfire is held

A helicopter flies over Okanagan Lake Tuesday morning (Aug. 22) to assess the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The majority of Lake Country residents were able to head home on Thursday as the Clarke Creek wildfire is now being held.

More than 300 properties were downgraded from evacuation order to alert Thursday evening, meaning they can return home but have to remain ready at a moment’s notice to leave again.

The full list of evacuation orders and alerts, as well as a map to see where the borders of the zones are, can be found on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (COEOC) website cordemergency.ca/map.

The Clarke Creek fire is being held, meaning its not expected to grow any further. It reached 370 hectares in size.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations will release their Friday update via press release instead of press conference.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

