Opening soon in Downtown Houston. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)

Looking good in downtown Houston

A new furniture store will be opening in downtown Houston. Mike & Chia’s Furniture is the newest entrant for Houston’s downtown, which is coming in place of the old City Furniture adding much to the retail business in Houston. The shop has been undergoing renovations and is getting ready to unveil, stay tuned. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)

